× Protestors arrested during rally against Gaza conflict

Protestors, upset about Israel’s military operations against Palestine, rallied in the Loop.

Police arrested two members of the Christian Peacemaker Team after they refused to leave the lobby of the building that houses the Israeli consulate.

The arrests were caught on video by a fellow protestor.

“Two hundred sixty people have been killed. The overwhelming majority are Palestinians,” Sarah Thompson, a member of the Christian Peacemaker Team, said. “So we are here to make visible the life that has been lost.”

Protestors read the names of the Palestinian victims and some carried signs with their pictures.

The Israeli consul general says the protestors should be speaking out against Hamas because they are to blame for the deaths by using their own people as shields.