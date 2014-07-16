New group empowering people to make Chicago streets safer

The It’s Time Organization is a new group empowering ordinary citizens in Chicago to get involved in combating the problems of gun violence in the city.
TITO – as its known - isn’t reinventing the wheel. The organization will be partnering with other successful programs already in place to try and stem gun violence on the city’s South Side in the 3rd, 4th and 5th Wards.
TITO will also focus heavily on community economic and leadership development.
Members say strengthening communities economically and socially and keeping kids on track are keys to making Chicago streets safer.
More information at:
Chi-Anti-Vi: www.chiantivi.org
Quad Communities Development Corporation: www.qcds.org
BUILD Chicago: www.buildchicago.org
2 comments
Carrie
Blah, blah, blah. Are we going to try THAT again? Come on, let’s come up with a solution that actually WORKS! Something that will send a message to the thugs that their behavior won’t be tolerated. Oh, I dunno, something like shooting to kill…
Carrie
I am sure that the bleeding hearts will say, “But, violence is not a solution to violence.” Oh, yes it is!