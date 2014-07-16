New group empowering people to make Chicago streets safer

The It’s Time Organization is a new group empowering ordinary citizens in Chicago to get involved in combating the problems of gun violence in the city.

TITO – as its known - isn’t reinventing the wheel. The organization will be partnering with other successful programs already in place to try and stem gun violence on the city’s South Side in the 3rd, 4th and 5th Wards.

TITO will also focus heavily on community economic and leadership development.

Members say strengthening communities economically and socially and keeping kids on track are keys to making Chicago streets safer.

More information at:

Chi-Anti-Vi: www.chiantivi.org

Quad Communities Development Corporation: www.qcds.org

BUILD Chicago: www.buildchicago.org