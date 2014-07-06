3 in custody in connection with Gary officer’s shooting death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police in Indiana have three people in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a Gary police officer. Police describe one as a “person of interest.”

47-year-old Jeffery Westerfield, a 19 veteran of the force, was found dead in the driver seat of his patrol car at 26th Avenue and Van Buren Place Sunday morning. He was responding to a call of shots fired at that location

After getting a tip from a Gary resident, officers from six different Indiana police agencies converged on a house about a block away from the fatal shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.