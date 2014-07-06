3 in custody in connection with Gary officer’s shooting death

Posted 9:15 PM, July 6, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Police in Indiana have three people in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a Gary police officer.  Police describe one as a “person of interest.”

47-year-old Jeffery Westerfield, a 19 veteran of the force, was found dead in the driver seat of his patrol car at 26th Avenue and Van Buren Place Sunday morning. He was responding to a call of shots fired at that location
After getting a tip from a Gary resident, officers from six different Indiana police agencies converged on a house about a block away from the fatal shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.

2 comments