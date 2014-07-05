Teen killed in city’s fourth police-involved shooting since Friday

Chicago Police fatally shot a 16-year-old boy in the Gresham neighborhood this evening, the fourth person shot by Chicago officers since early Friday morning.
The shooting took place a little before 7 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Morgan Street, said Fraternal Order of Police spokesman Pat Camden.
The teen, whose family said was days from turning 17, was dead on the scene in an alley.
A man was killed in a police-involved shooting on Chicago's northwest side.
Officers were patrolling the Old Irving Park neighborhood around 10 p.m. Friday, when they spotted a man acting suspiciously as he crossed the street near Cicero and Berenice Avenues.
The man took off running and then pointed a "a large revolver" at pursuing officers, according to a statement released by the police department.
Officers fired and hit the man, who died on the scene. Police recovered his gun.
It was the third police-involved shooting in 18 hours in Chicago.
The first police shooting Friday occurred around 4 a.m. when an officer wounded a man during a chase down an alley in Englewood, authorities said.
Around 11:25 a.m. on Friday, police shot and wounded a man in the 1500 block of West Birchwood Avenue in Rogers Park, officials said.
The independent police review authority is investigating all of the incidents. No officers were injured in any of them.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
17 comments
Surprise Surprise
The bottom line,
You want to illegally walk around & act the fool on the streets of Chicago with a gun?
Then you get shot down on the street like a dog.
It’s not pretty, it ‘s not right. Clearly there is/was something drastically wrong for that person to be walking around with a 44. Magnum.
At the end of the cops shift, they are going home & I am glad they get to go home safe.
tina
need to take the streets back somehow. maybe if people start respecting the police or fearing the police that would be a start. now that said i don’t know all the details of these incidents so i won’t judge them or the people involved. it’s more of a general comment, something needs to be done about the violence in chicago.
Anne
It’s terrible how violent Chicago has become.
Something needs to be done, but what’s the answer?
I also do not understand why people are out so late, especially kids.
Bo
Close the border and cut off the drugs that keeps the gangs fueled.
it doesn’t help Holder and Obama supplying the same drug dealing cartels with guns.
How many white being ?
It is business as usual
The only ways you will
reduce and minimize the violence is such.
1.) Start effectively communicating with your children and family members about the results of violent behavior and drugs.
2.) Pick up 1 of the 2 or 3 phones you have when you see criminal activity & call 911, ask to be anonymous if your worried about retaliation.
3.) Call your ALDERMAN’S office Every Day if you have to and tell them what’s going on in the neighborhood, believe me you call their office everytime you see something like that, they will get tired of the calls and pressure city hall for more police.
You have to keep you children on a time schedule, NO KIDS should running around the street not under your watchful eye after dark PERIOD.
I remeber not too long ago neighbors actually cared about what was going on in their neighborhood and called the police when they saw people up to no good.
THIS IS A GREAT START
debbie s
im glad the cops are safe
stillalady3
Let’s chase the Mexican Drug cartel out of Chicago. It may take the miltary and the CPD.
JUSTICE4ACHILD
It amazes me that not one of you people know that this 16 yr old just graduated and was starting to life his life. I watched them kill him, they had no motive for the gruesome death. He was on his knees begging for his life when a CHICAGO POLICE WOMAN shot this little boy in his head, then repeatedly open fire as his body laid motionless. If that’s right then allow your child to be shot multiple times for no reason.
Tamara mother of 16yr old boy
Thank you Justine that was my boy who was killed by those Poor as Officers they lied on him Im going to SUE THE HELL OUT OF THEM WATHCH.you would never take ayother kid lif and think its ok AND FOR THAT LADY COP I WANT HER BAGE young man please help me
Valerie Bakken
Tamara, as a daughter of a Chicago Police officer, how do you think I feel every time he goes to work, not knowing if he will come home because of the gang violence, 16 year old kids running around with guns. Why was he out so late, being only 16? If you saw him begging for his life, where were you? Also, learn how to spell or at least use spell check.
Pete
Sad to hear another young man has lost his life to a senseless tragedy.I use to live a block from this incident I moved down south last year to kinda leave the mind blowing violence in my neighborhood however moving didn’t solve all the problems either.I hope Chicago gets better I would love to come back someday.
Dontavious White
Another aspiring rapper didn’t make it.
teenie
All of societies’ problems comes from the absence of GOD! (In ones life) PERIOD!!!
Bob
So glad they shot him one less gang member to worry about. Maybe if his parents raised him right he wouldn’t be running around with a gun. Don’t blame the cops hell they chased this scum bad knowing he had a gun. Thank god they did bc that scum bag wouldn’t have thought twice about killing the next person he see. Sorry mother of the 16 year old. Just glad the cops are safe
Bob
And then u got other scum lying saying the kid was not doing anything. Bull shit there’s cameras all over know a days
Both R Wrong here
Both parties are in the wrong.
A 16 yr old boy should not be out that late..holiday weekend or not. The neighborhoods are dangerous now a days and whether or not he had a gun…he was out too late.
The police are wrong as well. Even if he had a gun he is a human being..if you have to use force shoot him in the leg so he can’t get away. You can then detain him. I wonder if the female officer has children.
Bottom line. Chicago is dangerous.watch your children, get them in at a safe hour, and they may have a chance to survive the violence no matter who it’s coming from.
Valerie Bakken
The police are not wrong. They identified themselves, ordered him to stop and he ran anyway. When someone is backed in a corner, that is the most dangerous of situations, they have nothing to lose. I think all of you who think that the police are wrong should go on a ride along in these neighborhoods and get a first hand look. It is Chiraq, and that pains me to say, but it is the truth. They are fighting a war out here. I wonder if you would have the same opinion if they came into your neighborhood to rob your kids of their iphones at gunpoint.