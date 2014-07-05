Teen killed in city’s fourth police-involved shooting since Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago Police fatally shot a 16-year-old boy in the Gresham neighborhood this evening, the fourth person shot by Chicago officers since early Friday morning.

The shooting took place a little before 7 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Morgan Street, said Fraternal Order of Police spokesman Pat Camden.

The teen, whose family said was days from turning 17, was dead on the scene in an alley.

A man was killed in a police-involved shooting on Chicago's northwest side.

Officers were patrolling the Old Irving Park neighborhood around 10 p.m. Friday, when they spotted a man acting suspiciously as he crossed the street near Cicero and Berenice Avenues.

The man took off running and then pointed a "a large revolver" at pursuing officers, according to a statement released by the police department.

Officers fired and hit the man, who died on the scene. Police recovered his gun.

It was the third police-involved shooting in 18 hours in Chicago.

The first police shooting Friday occurred around 4 a.m. when an officer wounded a man during a chase down an alley in Englewood, authorities said.

Around 11:25 a.m. on Friday, police shot and wounded a man in the 1500 block of West Birchwood Avenue in Rogers Park, officials said.

The independent police review authority is investigating all of the incidents. No officers were injured in any of them.

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.