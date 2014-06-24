× Source: LeBron James opts out of contract to become free agent

Four years after “The Decision,” LeBron James appears headed toward another one.

The Miami Heat star and four-time NBA MVP has decided to exercise his contract’s early termination option, meaning he’ll be a free agent July 1, a source close to him told CNN’s Rachel Nichols on Tuesday.

The move would set up the 29-year-old NBA icon for a possible departure from Miami, where he has played the last four seasons, reaching four league finals and winning two championships.

James famously left his first team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, via free agency in 2010, teaming up with Heat star Dwyane Wade and fellow free agent Chris Bosh in Miami. James made that much-anticipated announcement in an ESPN special called “The Decision.”

