Jury deliberates in former lawmaker’s bribery trial

An Illinois lawmaker allegedly caught on tape trying to line his pockets is waiting for a jury to decide his fate.

Deliberations are underway right now in the Derrick Smith trial.

Smith is charged with bribery and extortion in a case that was characterized in closing arguments by his defense team as, at worst, one of bad judgment.

The case against Smith centers around wiretaps and a convicted felon turned FBI informant known only as “Pete” who did not testify.

The 50-year-old lawmaker is heard on tape allegedly agreeing to take a $7000 dollar bribe in return for supporting a $50,000 dollar state grant for a West Side day care. While the day care was real, the grant application was a ruse put together by the FBI.

Deliberations will continue in the morning if the jury does not reach a verdict tonight.