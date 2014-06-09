Jury deliberates in former lawmaker’s bribery trial

Posted 4:35 PM, June 9, 2014, by and , Updated at 05:31PM, June 9, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

An Illinois lawmaker allegedly caught on tape trying to line his pockets is waiting for a jury to decide his fate.

Deliberations are underway right now in the Derrick Smith trial.

Smith is charged with bribery and extortion in a case that was characterized in closing arguments by his defense team as, at worst, one of bad judgment.

The case against Smith centers around wiretaps and a convicted felon turned FBI informant known only as “Pete” who did not testify.

The 50-year-old lawmaker is heard on tape allegedly agreeing to take a $7000 dollar bribe in return for supporting a $50,000 dollar state grant for a West Side day care. While the day care was real, the grant application was a ruse put together by the FBI.

Deliberations will continue in the morning if the jury does not reach a verdict tonight.

