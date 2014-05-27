Durbin: New legislation would expand prosthetics programs for wounded veterans

Soldiers who lose a limb serving our country could get better access to the latest advancements in prosthetics if new federal legislation is passed.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin visited Northwestern University Prosthetics-Orthotics Center Tuesday to make an announcement about the push for increased funding to expand research and help our wounded warriors.

Durbin is concerned about the number of returning veterans who are also amputees and the additional strain it’s putting on the already overwhelmed Veterans Administration.

He said $589 million would go towards training students who hope to become specialists in prosthetics.

Tyler Wells lost his left leg in a motorcycle accident and through the military says he was given access to state-of-the art prosthetics. “It shaped my life into wanting to help others and wanting to give back. So, I gave up a lucrative sales career and moved my family to Chicago out of South Florida and entered Northwestern’s Prosthetic School.”

After complete the program, Tyler hopes to go back to the V.A. to help other veterans.