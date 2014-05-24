Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to marry today in Italy

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Kim Kardashian will finally become “Mrs. Kanye West”  today.

The couple is expected to tie the knot later today in Florence, Italy.
Kardashian was spotted with friends at the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Thursday.

Since then, members of the Kardashian family have been busy posting pictures from Paris on Instagram and Twitter.
They took a private tour of Versailles yesterday before the couple and their wedding party and friends jetted off to Italy overnight.
The reality star and rapper have reportedly rented out a 16th century fort for $410,000.
The entire wedding is estimated to cost about $7 million.

 

3 comments