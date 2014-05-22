Man convicted in Bucktown bat attack sentenced to 90 years

Posted 5:19 PM, May 22, 2014, by and , Updated at 05:20PM, May 22, 2014
The man convicted in the brutal attack on two women in Bucktown has been sentenced to 90 years in prison.

Heriberto Viramontes was convicted last fall on 10 counts of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated battery.

A Cook County judge, said Viramontes, a reputed gang member was motivated by greed and hate.

“Their only sin was thinking it was safe to walk four or five blocks in the city of Chicago,” Judge Jorge Alonso said of the two victims, Natasha McShane and Stacy Jurich.

Viramontes attacked Jurich and McShane with a bat while they were walking home in 2010 on North Damen.

Both women suffered serious injuries.

McShane was a grad student from Ireland.

She suffered severe brain damage and isn’t able to speak on her own.

But she has recently gained the ability to repeat words that people say to her.

 

  • Cage the animal & never let him out

    This guy should be given the maximum sentence. He should also be sent to a nice hot, humid southern state and do his time on a chain gang.

  • arubatom

    Sad that we have to take care of this POS….of course with no capital punishment in Illinois, there aren't any other choices except life…thanks to Ryan and Quinn!!!

    • seriously

      Which is exactly why the US prisons are bursting at the seams. Commit a crime. Go to jail. Get released. Repeat

