White Sox Game Notes For Monday @ KC

* The Royals have won each of the last three season series against the White Sox and already lead the 2014 series, 2-1. Each of Kansas City’s two wins over Chicago this season has come by two runs or less.

* The White Sox have just two wins in their last eight games and will be looking to snap their current two-game losing streak. White Sox batters have struck out a ML-leading 409 times this season.

* Kansas City has won two straight and four of its last six home games after losing each of its previous four at Kauffman Stadium.

* Jason Vargas is 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA in his last two starts after going 0-1 with a 7.27 ERA in his previous three starts. Vargas is 1-1 with a 6.31 ERA in six career starts against the White Sox.

* Since winning his ML debut on April 27, Scott Carroll is winless (0-3) with a 7.20 ERA in his last three outings. Carroll will be facing Kansas City for the first time.

* Billy Butler has 17 home runs and 83 RBI in his career against the White Sox – both are career-highs for him against any opponent.