White Sox Game Notes For Monday @ KC

Posted 11:37 AM, May 19, 2014, by and , Updated at 08:54AM, June 18, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

stats_logo_400x225* The Royals have won each of the last three season series against the White Sox and already lead the 2014 series, 2-1. Each of Kansas City’s two wins over Chicago this season has come by two runs or less.

* The White Sox have just two wins in their last eight games and will be looking to snap their current two-game losing streak. White Sox batters have struck out a ML-leading 409 times this season.
* Kansas City has won two straight and four of its last six home games after losing each of its previous four at Kauffman Stadium.

* Jason Vargas is 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA in his last two starts after going 0-1 with a 7.27 ERA in his previous three starts. Vargas is 1-1 with a 6.31 ERA in six career starts against the White Sox.

* Since winning his ML debut on April 27, Scott Carroll is winless (0-3) with a 7.20 ERA in his last three outings. Carroll will be facing Kansas City for the first time.

* Billy Butler has 17 home runs and 83 RBI in his career against the White Sox – both are career-highs for him against any opponent.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s