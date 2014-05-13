Newsbeat app: It’s like Pandora for news

Posted 5:22 PM, May 13, 2014, by , Updated at 09:54AM, June 18, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WGN-TV’s parent company Tribune has launched a new app that may change the way you get your news.

Launched in March, Newsbeat is like a Pandora or Spotify for streaming print and online news. Using Siri-like voices and some real voice narration as well, the app will read you 1-minute summaries from stories aggregated from across the internet.

The most interesting part is that YOU get to choose the news that you want to hear about. Select topics you want to read about — Chicago Cubs, Local News — and the sources you prefer to get your news from like the Chicago Tribune. Just recently, the app started showing stories from its Tribune Broadcasting stations like WGNtv.com.

When you’re commuting or working out, this app seems like the perfect way for news junkies to get their fix.

