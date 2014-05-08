Firehouse Chef: Nick Carnaggio makes firehouse gravy

Nick Carnaggio

Nick’s Famous Firehouse Gravy

Serves 5-6

Ingredients:

2 large cans of diced tomatoes

2 large can of crushed tomatoes or regular sauce

1 small can of tomato paste to add a thickening effect

1 onion

1 green pepper

1 pound of Italian sausage – hot sausage to add a little kick

1 pound of boneless pork ribs or neckbones

black pepper, salt, red pepper, Italian seasoning, garlic

Directions:

Start early – longer the cook time, better the sauce and more tender the meat, typically 6 hours prior to meal time. Start by browning the sausage and pork. Once meat is browned add in the cans of sauce and paste. Green pepper can be either diced or put in cut in half. Place onion in whole – the onion will release flavor and soak up acidity. For less acidity, also add 1-2 Tablespoons of sugar. Add a generous sprinkle of Italian seasoning. Add in 2 Tablespoons each of black/red pepper, salt, and either chopped garlic or garlic powder. Stir all together cover and simmer. Stirring occasionally, about once an hour sauce should be ready in 6 hours and ready to enjoy.

The chicken breast is any boneless breast dredged in flour and egg, preferred breading, fried, cover with sauce and cheese.