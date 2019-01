A young woman from Mundelein, and her college roommate, were stabbed during a robbery in Minnesota.

Both of them are students at the University of Minnesota.

It happened early Monday morning as the two women left a bar in Minneapolis.

A man in a ski mask demanded their money when they handed it over, he stabbed them anyway.

The roommate may have saved her friend’s life, by wrapping a tourniquet around her friend’s arm.

The attacker got away.