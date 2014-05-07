Lunchbreak: Tap House Grill chef Todd Davies makes flank steak

Tap House Grill
1472 Market Street
Des Plaines
(847) 813-9996
www.taphousegrills.com
Guinness Marinated Flank Steak, with wild mushrooms, red quinoa, arugula, Saxon Creamery Gouda
Guinness Marinade
Ingredients:
4 oz Guinness Draught
1 oz soy sauce
1 oz Worcheshire sauce
1 Tbs chopped garlic
1 tsp herbs d’provence
1 Tbs black pepper
2 Tbs Dijon mustard
4 oz brown sugar
1 Tbs chopped parsley
1 Tbs green onion
Directions:
Mix all ingredients in a bowl with a whisk.
To Marinate:
Rub 2 lb flank steak with mariande. Cut steak into quarters, then butterfly each piece and place in casserole dish.
Quinoa Wild Mushroom Stuffing
Ingredients:
2 cups cooked red quinoa
8 oz mixed mushrooms
1/2 red onion, minced
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 Tbs olive oil
3 oz arugula
3 oz Saxon Creamery Gouda (shaved)
2 medium tomatoes, cut in half moons
1 Tbs Kosher Salt
Directions:
Saute the onion, garlic, in oil, until translucent. Add the mushrooms, season with salt and pepper, cook until liquid has been removed. Shave gouda with vegetable peeler. Remove from heat, transfer to a large bowl, add quinoa, tomatoes, and shaved Gouda. Mix thoroughly, stuff the pockets of each flank portion
For the salad
Ingredients:
3 oz arugula
2 tomatoes, cut in half moons
1 oz Guinness
1 Tbs Dijon mustard
1 Tbs extra virgin olive oil
Directions:
Mix all ingredients
Celery Root Puree
Ingredients:
1 1/2 lb celery root, cleaned &diced
3 oz unsalted butter
Directions:
Boil in water, cook like mash potatoes-until tender, puree in blender or smash by hand, whisk in butter, season with salt and pepper
To Assemble
Grill the stuffed steak on medium high, turning once per side. Put the celery root purree down, then top with the grilled steak, then the Guinness Infused Arugula Salad
1 Comment
NinasCherry
Did Todd drink out of a glass of draft ale and pour the rest of it in the skillet making to flank steak recipe? How many of you ate his spit?