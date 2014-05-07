Lunchbreak: Tap House Grill chef Todd Davies makes flank steak

Tap House Grill

1472 Market Street

Des Plaines

(847) 813-9996

www.taphousegrills.com

Guinness Marinated Flank Steak, with wild mushrooms, red quinoa, arugula, Saxon Creamery Gouda

Guinness Marinade

Ingredients:

4 oz Guinness Draught

1 oz soy sauce

1 oz Worcheshire sauce

1 Tbs chopped garlic

1 tsp herbs d’provence

1 Tbs black pepper

2 Tbs Dijon mustard

4 oz brown sugar

1 Tbs chopped parsley

1 Tbs green onion

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in a bowl with a whisk.

To Marinate:

Rub 2 lb flank steak with mariande. Cut steak into quarters, then butterfly each piece and place in casserole dish.

Quinoa Wild Mushroom Stuffing

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked red quinoa

8 oz mixed mushrooms

1/2 red onion, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbs olive oil

3 oz arugula

3 oz Saxon Creamery Gouda (shaved)

2 medium tomatoes, cut in half moons

1 Tbs Kosher Salt

Directions:

Saute the onion, garlic, in oil, until translucent. Add the mushrooms, season with salt and pepper, cook until liquid has been removed. Shave gouda with vegetable peeler. Remove from heat, transfer to a large bowl, add quinoa, tomatoes, and shaved Gouda. Mix thoroughly, stuff the pockets of each flank portion

For the salad

Ingredients:

3 oz arugula

2 tomatoes, cut in half moons

1 oz Guinness

1 Tbs Dijon mustard

1 Tbs extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

Mix all ingredients

Celery Root Puree

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lb celery root, cleaned &diced

3 oz unsalted butter

Directions:

Boil in water, cook like mash potatoes-until tender, puree in blender or smash by hand, whisk in butter, season with salt and pepper

To Assemble

Grill the stuffed steak on medium high, turning once per side. Put the celery root purree down, then top with the grilled steak, then the Guinness Infused Arugula Salad