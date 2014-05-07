Lunchbreak: Tap House Grill chef Todd Davies makes flank steak

Posted 11:00 AM, May 7, 2014, by and , Updated at 03:25PM, May 7, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Tap House Grill
1472 Market Street
Des Plaines
(847) 813-9996
www.taphousegrills.com

Guinness Marinated Flank Steak, with wild mushrooms, red quinoa, arugula, Saxon Creamery Gouda

Guinness Marinade

Ingredients:
4 oz Guinness Draught
1 oz soy sauce
1 oz Worcheshire sauce
1 Tbs chopped garlic
1 tsp herbs d’provence
1 Tbs black pepper
2 Tbs Dijon mustard
4 oz brown sugar
1 Tbs chopped parsley
1 Tbs green onion

Directions:
Mix all ingredients in a bowl with a whisk.

To Marinate:
Rub 2 lb flank steak with mariande. Cut steak into quarters, then butterfly each piece and place in casserole dish.

Quinoa Wild Mushroom  Stuffing

Ingredients:
2 cups cooked red quinoa
8 oz mixed mushrooms
1/2 red onion, minced
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 Tbs olive oil
3 oz arugula
3 oz Saxon Creamery Gouda (shaved)
2 medium tomatoes, cut in half moons
1 Tbs Kosher Salt

Directions:
Saute the onion, garlic, in oil, until translucent.  Add the mushrooms, season with salt and pepper, cook until liquid has been removed.  Shave gouda with vegetable peeler.  Remove from heat, transfer to a large bowl, add quinoa, tomatoes, and shaved Gouda.  Mix thoroughly, stuff the pockets of each flank portion

For the salad

Ingredients:
3 oz arugula
2 tomatoes, cut in half moons
1 oz Guinness
1 Tbs Dijon mustard
1 Tbs extra virgin olive oil

Directions:
Mix all ingredients

Celery Root Puree

Ingredients:
1 1/2 lb celery root, cleaned &diced
3 oz unsalted butter

Directions:
Boil in water, cook like mash potatoes-until tender, puree in blender or smash by hand, whisk in butter, season with salt and pepper

To Assemble

Grill the stuffed steak on  medium high, turning once per side.  Put the celery root purree down, then top with the grilled steak, then the Guinness Infused Arugula Salad

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • NinasCherry

    Did Todd drink out of a glass of draft ale and pour the rest of it in the skillet making to flank steak recipe? How many of you ate his spit?

    Reply