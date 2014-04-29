Health officials warn of possible Hepatitis A at Indianapolis business

Customers of an Indianapolis business may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

State health officials warn anyone who drank tea at ‘Teavana’ located near the 8700 block of Keystone Crossing.

People who purchased the tea on Saturday April 5th, 12th, and 19th should look for signs of the disease within the coming weeks.

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and jaundice.

Health officials say ‘Teavana’ has worked with them to appropriately clean and disinfect the store.

The Marion County Public Health Department will offer vaccine or immune globulin free of charge for people who visited the store and drank tea on April 19. Call the health department’s immunization program at 317-221-2122 to find out which district health office you should visit.