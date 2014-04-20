Transcript: Passengers couldn’t escape South Korean ferry, crew member says

Jindo, South Korea (CNN) — Passengers aboard the doomed South Korean ferry could not board lifeboats because the vessel had already listed too much, a crew member on the ship said, according to a radio transcript released Sunday.

The dramatic conversation that took place while the Sewol ferry was sinking last Wednesday was released by the search mission’s joint task force.

Here’s an exchange between an unidentified crew member of the Sewol and the Jindo Vehicle Traffic Service:

Sewol: “Our ship is listing and may fall.”

Jindo VTS: “How are the passengers doing? …”

Sewol: “It’s too listed that they are not able to move.”

A short time later, another exchange took place:

Jindo VTS: “Are the passengers able to escape?”

Sewol: “The ship listed too much, so it is impossible.”

The transcripts may help answer one of the major questions about the capsizing: Why didn’t passengers escape on lifeboats?

At least 58 people have died in the sinking, and 244 are missing, the South Korean coast guard said Sunday.

Search crews brought more than a dozen bodies to shore Sunday morning, a solemn process pierced by the deafening screams and cries from the passengers’ families.

The wrenching scene came after four police boats arrived in rapid succession. The first carried four bodies. The second boat had three more. The third and fourth also carried three bodies each.

Each body was taken onto a stretcher on the dock in Jindo, draped in cloth. After an inspection, they were carried along a path guarded by police — who were also shedding tears — and past grieving family members.

Some relatives refused to accept the outcome.

“Wake up! Wake up, please!” one man screamed.

With hundreds of people still missing after the ferry sank Wednesday, the heartbreaking scene will likely play out over and over again.

Although 174 people were rescued shortly after the vessel sank Wednesday, no survivors have been found since.

Nonetheless, 563 divers will continue plunging into the frigid Yellow Sea on Sunday. And 34 aircraft and 204 ships will aid in the search Sunday, the country’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said.

As they wait, relatives of the missing were asked to submit DNA samples.

Ship’s captain defends evacuation

According to the transcript, Jindo Vehicle Traffic Service urged the captain to take charge.

Jindo VTS: “The captain should make (the) decision to make people escape. We do not know the situation so captain make final decision on passengers’ escape.”

The captain has defended his order to delay the evacuation of the ferry.

“It is a fairly fast current area, and the water temperature was cold,” Capt. Lee Joon Seok said, according to CNN affiliate YTN.

“I thought that abandoning the ship without discretion would make you drift off a fairly far distance and cause a lot of trouble. At the same time, the rescue ship did not come, and there weer no fishing boats or supporting ships around to help at that time.”

The captain has been charged with abandoning his boat, negligence, causing bodily injury, not seeking rescue from other ships and violating “seamen’s law,” state media reported.

Prosecutor Lee Bong-chang gave more details about the accusations against the captain.

“Mr. Lee is charged with causing the Sewol ship to sink by failing to slow down while sailing the narrow route and making (a) turn excessively,” the prosecutor told the semiofficial Yonhap news agency.

“Lee is also charged with failing to do the right thing to guide the passengers to escape and thereby leading to their death or injury.”

If convicted, the captain faces from five years to life in prison.

The captain wasn’t at the helm of the Sewol when it started to sink, the prosecutor said. A third mate was at the helm.

So where was the captain?

The captain was not in the steering room when the accident took place, according to police and his own account.

He said he plotted the ship’s course, and then went to his cabin briefly “to tend to something.” It was then, the captain said, that the accident happened.

A crew member, described as the third mate and identified only as Park, appeared in handcuffs with Lee.

The third mate, who was at the helm of the ship when Lee left, said she did not make a sharp turn, but “the steering turned much more than usual.”

Park is facing charges including negligence and causing injuries leading to deaths, said Yang Joong Jin, a maritime police spokesman.

A technician with the surname Cho is also facing the same charges, he said.

The captain was one those rescued soon after the Sewol began to sink, violating an “internationally recognized rule that a captain must stay on the vessel,” maritime law attorney Jack Hickey said.

“Pretty much every law, rule, regulation and standard throughout the world says that yes, the captain must stay with the ship until all personnel are safely off of the ship, certainly passengers.”

In the radio transcript, the crew is urged to get the passengers in life jackets.

Jindo VTS: “Patrol boat ETA is 15 minutes. Please broadcast and tell the passengers to wear life jackets. “

Sewol: “We are unable to broadcast.”