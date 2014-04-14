Winter’s last hurrah? Snow flurries possible Monday

What may be winter’s last hurrah is expected Monday afternoon and evening when an influx of cold air will change the lingering rain to snow before ending.

Early afternoon temperatures are holding in the upper 30s and lower 40s, and brisk north wind are adding to the chill. Light sprinkles are falling across portions of the area and as colder air continues to seep into the area the precipitation is expected to gradually mix with then change to snow and increase in intensity later Monday afternoon and into the evening.

Light snow is currently falling in north central and northwest Illinois including Rockford, Moline, Freeport, Rochelle and De Kalb, but with temperatures in the middle 30s, the snow is melting as it hits the ground.

With pavement temperatures well above freezing, most of the snow should melt, but as the snow continues through the evening, some small accumulations are possible especially on grassy areas. As temperatures drop into the lower and middle 30s later Monday evening, some sidewalks, driveways and lesser traveled roads surfaces could gradually whiten with a covering of snow.

Snowfall amounts should be minor, less than an inch, and in most cases just a few tenths of an inch.

Chicagoans ability to view Tuesday’s predawn total lunar eclipse will hinge on the rate of clearing as Monday’s rain and snow pull out of the area. Latest forecasts time the clearing to coincide with the start of the eclipse, but a lingering overcast would ruin the sky show.

