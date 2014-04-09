Boys accused of making ‘kill list’ return to school; Parents voice concerns

Posted 5:40 AM, April 9, 2014, by and , Updated at 05:50AM, April 9, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Two boys have been cleared to return to a northwest Indiana school after a “kill list” they made was found earlier this month. The district’s investigation is complete but the students’ return to the classroom has several parents upset. Shanita Arrignton is the mother of one of the boys on the so called “kill list” made up by two other 4th grade boys at Wadsworth Elementary in Griffith, Ind. Her son is scared to go back to school and she’s says she’s scared to send him. “My biggest fear is my son’s going to come to school and one of these little boys will take a weapon to school and hurt my child,” she said. Both of the boys are in Arrington’s son’s classroom. Only one came to school today. The boys reportedly underwent a psychiatric evaluation and met with a counselor. The Griffith police were involved. Both were cleared to come back to school after being suspended for a week. Arrington thinks they shouldn’t come back at all. Keith Mutka’s daughter Katie was also on the “kill list”. When he heard about it, he went to wadsworth school and talked with the principal. He wanted to make sure everything was being done to keep his daughter safe. “You don’t want to be the first for anything and that was my concern. It’s not a joke. It’s happened elsewhere,” he said. Mutka says he never wanted this to be blown out of proportion and he doesn’t want the boys to be ostracized and have this follow them forever. He’s okay with them being back at school. But he says, as we’re reminded all too often, the days of being a care free kid are over. WGN spoke with the mother of one of the boys who is accused of making the list. She says she has contacted an attorney because the situation, she says, has been blown out of proportion. She says her son and his friend were playing a game of “Cops and Robbers.”

1 Comment

  • Lynn

    To make a Kill List is not a joke in this day and age.My hope is the young men understand how serious this is.I hope they are also closely monitored by the school and their parents.We all need to follow the Word and treat others with love and respect at all times.

    Reply