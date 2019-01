This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A local doctors’ group reports a data breach that compromised the information of more than 1200 patients. Midwest Orthopedics at Rush reported that someone accessed a doctor’s g-mail account. It contained patients’ names, birthdates, descriptions, and instructions for their surgeries. The group notified patients via letter. Filed in: News Share Update: Facebook

