2 children, Grandmother wounded in shootings

Posted 6:30 AM, April 2, 2014, by and , Updated at 12:59PM, April 2, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Chicago police were looking for suspects Wednesday in the shooting of a 5-year-old boy, a 3-year-old boy and their grandmother in the South Shore neighborhood.

The shooting took place about 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of East 78th Street.

The 5-year-old was in serious-to-critical condition at Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot would to the stomach and back.

The  woman, in her 50s, was shot in the hip and was in critical but stable condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

The 3-year-old was being treated at La Rabida Children’s Hospital for a gunshot wound to the arm.

The woman and the children were not believed to have been the intended targets of the shooting, police said. A gray van was seen leaving the scene.

 

