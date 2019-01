A wrong-way driver was killed, and three other people injured in a five-vehicle crash in Arlington Heights.

Police say 51-year-old Stanley Ksiazek of Palatine was driving his pickup the wrong way on East Rand Road Monday afternoon, when he caused the chain-reaction crash.

He may have also been speeding.

It’s not yet known if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Ksiazek was killed in the crash and a driver from Vernon Hills is in critical condition.