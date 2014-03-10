Kustok’s daughter offers emotional testimony at murder trial

The last witness in the murder trial of Allan Kustok took the stand today.

Sarah Kustok spoke quietly and whispered before the court in Bridgeview as her father sat and stared virtually void of emotion as he has for weeks, her testimony appearing to have little impact on the murder case.

Sarah Kustok has waited days to take the stand. She is the only one of the two Kustok children who agreed to testify either for or against their father who is accused of killing his wife. Sarah, a sports reporter for the Brooklyn Nets, told the jury how her parents had a loving relationship. Her mother Anita, or Jeannie as she is better known, was her best friend.

Details about her father’s extramarital affairs that have been aired in court were news to her, she told prosecutors. She only became aware of the infidelity following her mother’s death. While she doesn’t approve of his betrayal, she fails to believe her father could kill her mother. She answered lawyers’ questions teary eyed with her voice cracking at times.

“You’ve learned some things about your father. … Has that done anything to change your opinion that you gave to those police officers?” asked her father’s attorney.

“No. I do not condone that. … I’m not OK with that, but that hasn’t changed my mind.” said Sarah Kustok on the witness stand.

Sarah Kustok told the court she never knew her father allegedly bought her mother a gun for their anniversary, a 357-magnum used in the death of Jeannie Kustok back in 2010. That gun was recovered inside their Orland Park home.

She also told the court she has kept in touch with her dad over the years as he awaited trial, but never asked him about what happened that fateful day. She says she never asked him why he didn’t call 911 when Jeannie was discovered dead.

The defense claims Jeannie Kustok killed herself with that gun. The medical examiner has never claimed it to be anything but a homicide from the very start.

Closing arguments in the murder trial are set to begin tomorrow.