Here are the 9 at 9 stories that the WGN Morning News team thinks are interesting right now.
9 at 9: Dick Clark’s house for sale, Niagara Falls frozen, Dove armpit campaign
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
The stars of the new WGN America series Pure chat with the Midday News
-
Lauren Magiera joins Sports Feed from Buffalo after Bears blowout Bills
-
American who survived 9/11 killed in Kenya attack
-
Freezing rain could mean slippery Monday morning commute
-
Bears outlast the 49ers in a 14-9 victory
-
-
Midday Fix: Live Performance Planeta Azul
-
Jon Heder joins WGN to talk about “When Jeff Tried to Save the World”
-
‘Jersey Shore’s’ Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino to report to federal prison for tax fraud
-
Sunday Brunch: Forno Rosso Pizzeria
-
Nick Foles will start for Eagles vs. Bears
-
-
Your Money Matters: Looking for a job? Get some help with Challenger, Gray & Christmas’ Career Help Hotline
-
Utah couple accused of waterboarding daughter as punishment
-
Sandy Hook school receives threat on shooting anniversary