An autopsy may reveal how a man died on the South Side.

The body of the 36-year-old man was found between two parked cars yesterday afternoon in the 8300 block of south Brandon Avenue.

He had suffered some kind of trauma.

Initially police thought he might be the victim of a hit-and-run accident.

Now they’re not so sure.

They’ve opened a death investigation.

The man’s name has not been released.