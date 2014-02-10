Ex-police officer stands trial for murder plot

A former Chicago police officer, turned criminal, goes on trial today for plotting to murder a suburban businessman.

Steve Mandell has been linked to as many as eight previous murders.

Prosecutors say he hatched a plot to kidnap a wealthy man, torture him to extort money and real estate, then kill him and cut up his body.

He was arrested in 2012 before he could carry out the plot.

Mandell will stand trial for kidnapping conspiracy, attempted extortion, and murder-for-hire.