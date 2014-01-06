Cancer researchers at the University of Chicago are getting a big financial boost in their efforts to find new treatments for the disease.
An international non-profit is giving the university and five other leading research centers $90 million each for cancer research.
The Chicago Research Center has now received a total of $110 million from Ludwig Cancer Research.
The fund was created by the late shipping and hotel magnate, Daniel Ludwig.
Zack
Research is the biggest american con american doctors don't heal anyone from cancer or hiv all they do is practice.