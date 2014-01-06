U of C lands $90 million for cancer research

Posted 12:25 PM, January 6, 2014, by and , Updated at 12:37PM, January 6, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Cancer researchers at the University of Chicago are getting a big financial boost in their efforts to find new treatments for the disease.

An international non-profit is giving the university and five other leading research centers $90 million each for cancer research.

The Chicago Research Center has now received a total of $110 million from Ludwig Cancer Research.

The fund was created by the late shipping and hotel magnate, Daniel Ludwig.

