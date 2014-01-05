Chicago suburbs expected to get hit hard with snowfall

The snow is expected to continue through late afternoon or early evening in the city and suburbs, bringing totals to 8 inches or higher, according to meteorologist Mark Ratzer of the Weather Service.

Oak Lawn is expected to see up to ten inches. The highest reported snowfall as of midnight came from the village of Somonauk, in LaSalle County, where 5.2 inches had fallen.

Snowfalls of up to 2 inches had already been recorded in some areas, including near Union in McHenry County.

The winter storm warning also includes DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kendall and Will counties, said officials.

At times Sunday, winds are expected to reach 15 to 30 mph, causing snow drift that will decrease visibility.

WGN Meteorologist Tom Skilling said snow accumulations will continue into Sunday when gusty winds blow in from the north and northeast with colder air.

By Sunday night temperatures will drastically drop to about minus 20 degrees.

While there is no snow predicted for Monday, the wind chills are expected to drop to a life-threatening range of 40 to 50 below zero, officials said.

The predicted high for Monday, according to Skilling’s forecast, is minus 10.

Tuesday is expected to warm up, but temperatures will remain below zero.

Copyright © 2013 Chicago Tribune Company, LLC

By Deanese Williams-Harris and Jonathan Bullington