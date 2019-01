In about a week drivers will see new laws about speed limits and using cell phones.

Starting on January 1st, the speed limit will increase from 65 miles-per-hour to 70 on interstates in rural areas. eight counties, including cook, willl keep their current 55 mile-per-hour limits

also, its now a state wide law, people will need to use hands free devices to talk on their cell phones. violators will see fines and possibly jail time depending on the severity of the incident.