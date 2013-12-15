× Bone Cancer and a Baby: A Local Woman’s Inspiring Story

Robin Garren refers to her rambunctious redhead, Sophia, as her “miracle baby.” Her surprise came nearly 10 years after Robin gave birth to her first daughter and though unexpected, Robin says she was overjoyed to welcome another child into her life.

The pregnancy was a bit bumpier than her first but nothing out of the ordinary.

“Up until 16 weeks, everything was just as it should be,” Robin says. “I didn’t know anything was wrong until I slipped and fell.”

An ultrasound didn’t raise any red flags but the pain in Robin’s leg did. Doctors took an x-ray and detected a tumor on her bone. They referred her to Terry Peabody at Northwestern for additional testing. Shortly after, Robin received the news no one wants to hear: she had cancer.

“At 22 weeks, I was diagnosed with an osteosarcoma, which is bone cancer in my left leg,” Robin says. ” When he told me it was cancer I just looked at him and said, ‘Okay, what are we going to do now?'”

Robin put on a brave face and maintained it through two rounds of chemotherapy. She credits laughing with family and friends with getting her through the experience.

“… When I was bald and pregnant and short I`m like, ‘Oh my God! I look like Danny Devito or something!'” she says. “You just have to laugh.”

Robin underwent limb salvage surgery and a cesarean section on the same day and when she woke up, she had a new leg and a new baby girl. In October, Robin celebrated her one year anniversary of being cancer-free.

Doctor Terry Peabody at Northwestern Memorial Hospital urges patients to take pain seriously. Pay special attention to any masses and do not hesitate to ask your doctor questions. As always, early detection is key.

