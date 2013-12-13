Officer shot, gunman killed during stand-off in Arlington Heights

A police officer is wounded and a suspected gunman is killed during a stand-off and hostage situation in Arlington Heights.

Police responded to a call of a 41-year-old man with a gun around 6:50 p.m. Thursday. That man has been identified as Eric M. Anderson of Niles.

When officers tried to enter the townhome in the 1900 block of Windham Court, they were met with gunfire. A 20-year-verteran of the Arlington Police Department who was first inside the home was shot in the neck.

He was safely removed from the house and transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where he underwent surgery overnight. The wounded officer is in critical, but stable condition. His identity has not been released.

Police soon learned the shooter barricaded himself inside the home and was holding a woman hostage. The woman’s relation to the suspect is unclear.

Dozens of officers and a SWAT team were called in for back up. They surrounded the area and blocked off streets northwest of Arlington Heights and Palatine roads.

Police tried to persuade the gunman to surrender peacefully. But when he didn’t, the SWAT team forced their way inside and shot the man around 10:30 p.m.

“A stand-off occurred in which a 41-year-old gunman took a hostage in the house. They entered negotiations with the NIPAS emergency services team, which is the SWAT team here,” Commander Andrew Whowell told reporters last night, “subsequently that just ended when the gunman was shot.”

The shooter died from his wounds. He was pronounced dead at Northwest Community Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The hostage was freed and uninjured. She was taken to a hospital for observation.

Evidence technicians remained on the scene in the Arlington Heights neighborhood Friday morning.

Arlington police are expected to reveal more details about the ordeal today.

Police say they have had prior contact with the suspected gunman and this appears to be a domestic case.