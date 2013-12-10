Sports TV executive Jim Corno Sr. dies at 66

The president of Comcast SportsNet Chicago and a sports TV executive in Chicago for 30 years has died.

Jim Corno, Sr., lost a long battle with cancer Tuesday at the age of 66.

He came to chicago in 1984 to take over Sportsvision and helped Sports Channel Chicago become the first regional sports network to broadcast 24/7 programming in 1991.

Corno also helped broker the deal to broadcast all 82 Blackhawks games on Comcast and WGN in 2008.

Jerry Reinsdorf, chairman of the Chicago Bulls and Chicago White Sox, issued a statement on Corno’s death which reads, in part:

“Jim was a tremendous businessman and partner, with his prescient understanding of sports television often guiding our decisions and direction over the years. Much more importantly, he was a proud Chicagoan, donating countless hours to important causes like the March of Dimes. Jim was a terrific father, grandfather and husband, a mentor to many in the industry, a father-figure to staff at Comcast SportsNet Chicago, and also a dear, close friend. This is a deep personal loss to me and for many in the Chicago sports world. We all will miss our friend.”