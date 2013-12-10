Lake Villa school lockdowns lifted; suspect in custody

Lockdowns have been lifted at two Lake Villa schools and a suspect is now in custody.

According to the Lake Villa District 41 website, police responded to a person armed with a rifle and locked in his residence at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

As a precaution, Pleviak Elementary School and Palombi Middle School were placed into lockdown.

As of 2:05 p.m., the suspect was in police custody.

School officials say Palombi students will be released at their regular time and police will be on site. Students that currently walk home will be provided bus transportation.

Parents are being asked not to come to the schools.

Details are forthcoming for the release of Pleviak students.

All afterschool activities are cancelled for Tuesday except Palombi Boys basketball which is away at Gavin School and parents will be picking up their students.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.