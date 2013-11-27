Two families pull off multiple-donor kidney transplants

Posted 2:55 PM, November 27, 2013, by and , Updated at 05:22PM, November 27, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Doctors at the University of Illinois-Chicago Medical Center performed successful kidney transplants Wednesday involving multiple donors and recipients from two families.

Rhonda McClarn of Chicago received a kidney from Megan Randall of Michigan.  In turn, McClarn’s son, Tevin Hamilton, donated a kidney to Randall’s mother.

Doctors performed the surgery using robotics and said there were no apparent complications.

The two families were paired together after tests showed family members were not a match for each other.

For more information, go to http://hospital.uillinois.edu/News/Robotic_transplant_an_option_for_obese_kidney_patients.html

