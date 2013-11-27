Two families pull off multiple-donor kidney transplants

Doctors at the University of Illinois-Chicago Medical Center performed successful kidney transplants Wednesday involving multiple donors and recipients from two families.

Rhonda McClarn of Chicago received a kidney from Megan Randall of Michigan. In turn, McClarn’s son, Tevin Hamilton, donated a kidney to Randall’s mother.

Doctors performed the surgery using robotics and said there were no apparent complications.

The two families were paired together after tests showed family members were not a match for each other.

For more information, go to http://hospital.uillinois.edu/News/Robotic_transplant_an_option_for_obese_kidney_patients.html