Bulls Game Notes For Friday @ Portland

* The Bulls have won five of the last six games, after starting the season 1-3. Chicago has held its opponents to an average of 84.3 points per game during the last six games. The Bulls lost 97-87 in Denver on Thursday night.

* The Trail Blazers have won eight straight after starting the season 2-2. The eight-game streak is tied for the longest active streak in the NBA (San Antonio).

* The Trail Blazers won both meetings with the Bulls in 2012-13; 102-94 in Portland on November 18, 2012 and 99-89 in Chicago on March 21, 2013. Overall, Portland has won four in a row and nine of the last 11 games versus Chicago.

* The point guards in this matchup have not been lighting it up in the second half. Using a minimum of 50 second-half field-goal attempts, Derrick Rose (28.4%) is the worst second-half shooter in the league and Portland’s Damian Lillard (29.8%) is third worst.

* Carlos Boozer has had a double-double in each of his last two games, doubling his double-double total for the season to four.

* Wesley Matthews is shooting 59.1 percent in the first half, sixth best in the NBA (min 50 FGA), and 57.1 percent from three-point range in the first half, third best in the league (min 20 3-Pt attempts).