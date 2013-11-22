Bulls Game Notes For Friday @ Portland

Posted 3:18 PM, November 22, 2013, by and
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

stats_logo_400x225* The Bulls have won five of the last six games, after starting the season 1-3. Chicago has held its opponents to an average of 84.3 points per game during the last six games. The Bulls lost 97-87 in Denver on Thursday night.

* The Trail Blazers have won eight straight after starting the season 2-2. The eight-game streak is tied for the longest active streak in the NBA (San Antonio).

* The Trail Blazers won both meetings with the Bulls in 2012-13; 102-94 in Portland on November 18, 2012 and 99-89 in Chicago on March 21, 2013. Overall, Portland has won four in a row and nine of the last 11 games versus Chicago.

* The point guards in this matchup have not been lighting it up in the second half. Using a minimum of 50 second-half field-goal attempts, Derrick Rose (28.4%) is the worst second-half shooter in the league and Portland’s Damian Lillard (29.8%) is third worst.

* Carlos Boozer has had a double-double in each of his last two games, doubling his double-double total for the season to four.

* Wesley Matthews is shooting 59.1 percent in the first half, sixth best in the NBA (min 50 FGA), and 57.1 percent from three-point range in the first half, third best in the league (min 20 3-Pt attempts).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment