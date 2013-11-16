Things to do in Chicagoland: “Animal House” reunion, “Food Network Star” casting call, Millennium Park ice rink

There is an Animal House class reunion is weekend. You can meet some of the stars of the film and Otis Day will be performing.

It’s all happening at the Hollywood Palms Cinema in Naperville and the Hollywood Boulevard Cinema in Woodridge.

There are multiple meet-and-greets scheduled followed by a showing of the film.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit: hollywoodpalmscinema.com

But if cooking is more your thing, you’re in luck. There is a casting call today to find contestants for the food networks culinary reality series “Food Network Star.”

The winner of the show gets their own food network show.

So if you think you have what it takes for this culinary competition there is an open casting call today from 10 am – 2 pm at the Westin Michigan Ave.

For more information on visit foodnetworkstar.casting.com

Grab your skates, the ice rink at Millennium Park is now open.

Plus, a new perk this year — free ice-skating lessons!

The rink is now open every day through March 9th – weather permitting.

Use of the rink is free and skates are available to rent for ten dollars. For more information visit millennium.park.org