Ex-Bear Sam Hurd sentenced to 15 years for drug trafficking

A federal judge sentenced former Chicago Bears receiver Sam Hurd to 15 years in prison Wednesday on a drug-trafficking conviction.

The former Northern Illinois player pleaded guilty in April to conspiring to possess and distribute cocaine and marijuana, just days before his trial was set to begin.

Hurd, 28, who has been held in prison since a judge revoked his bond more than a year ago, was charged with drug conspiracy, accused of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana beginning in July 2011 and until June 6, 2012.

Hurd faced a minimum of 10 years in prison under federal law. According to documents filed by Hurd’s attorneys earlier this year, a pre-sentence investigation report from July filed with the court showed that sentencing guidelines — tabulated through a formula — resulted in a life sentence.

