Ex-Bear Sam Hurd sentenced to 15 years for drug trafficking

A federal judge sentenced former Chicago Bears receiver Sam Hurd to 15 years in prison Wednesday on a drug-trafficking conviction.
The former Northern Illinois player pleaded guilty in April to conspiring to possess and distribute cocaine and marijuana, just days before his trial was set to begin.
Hurd, 28, who has been held in prison since a judge revoked his bond more than a year ago, was charged with drug conspiracy, accused of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana beginning in July 2011 and until June 6, 2012.
Hurd faced a minimum of 10 years in prison under federal law. According to documents filed by Hurd’s attorneys earlier this year, a pre-sentence investigation report from July filed with the court showed that sentencing guidelines — tabulated through a formula — resulted in a life sentence.
Casper
Very Stupid and very DUMB of him to screw up his whole career, multiply that with greed and look what happens… Why would he need life for selling drugs…? They didn't give DeLorean life for cocaine dealing, when he was trying to save his car company…. Give 'em 10 or 20 years for his wrongdoing… He didn't murder people along the way… If people died from using/buying his product ,that's on them, They didn't have to support his drug trade…
keeping real
waste of life!!! greed is evil!!! I hope other god given talent learn from this mistake….;.
michele
a life sentence is absurd and unjust. There are murderers and rapists that inflict way more harm and get less time. I honestly dont believe ANYONE should go to prison for drugs… They are not learning anything from it other than how to NOT get caught next time. Lock up all CHILD MOLESTORS, MURDERERS, RAPISTS, PEDOPHILES ANYONE WITH VIOLENT CRIMES….
smitty
Most crimes are drug related, do the crime , do the time.
joe
He will not get life, but he will get a stiff sentence. He will probably go to the stupid prison, where people with opportunity to good, turn bad because they are stupid. He will probably go to prison where Blago is serving his sentence.
Casper
Back Up…. Selling drugs ain't ghetto, HOMIE… It's a way of earning income for a whole lot of white folks as well, Just like the white boy downtown last week got busted in his downtown high-rise apartment with 33,000 dollars worth of marijuana… The little hustlers on the corner will never ever have that much in their hand to unload… Now, who benefits the most …?