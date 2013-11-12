Indiana high school student admits to having ‘hit list’

A high school student in Indiana was removed from school after he admitted to having a “hit list.”

The Northwest Indiana Times reports the student is a freshman at Edison High School, in Lake Station.

The 15-year-old student has been suspended, and he could be expelled.

The list was reported October 24, but parents of other students were sent a letter about it Monday.

Police say the list had 20 names of students and teachers on it.

Witnesses say when the boy was told he would get in trouble, he crossed out “hit list” and wrote “reward list.”

The witnesses took photos of the “hit list” with their cellphones and turned it over to the school administration.

The intentions behind the list were not clear, but the suspended boy’s parents won’t let him talk to investigators.