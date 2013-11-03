A visit to the World Championship of Facial Hair

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The annual World Beard and Moustache Championships were held in a small village near Stuttgart, Germany, with trophies in competitive categories including Best Dali Moustache, Best Freestyle Moustache and Most Fashionable Beard. Filed in: News Topics: National and World News Share Update: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

