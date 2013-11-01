Kraft to remove artificial dyes from 3 mac & cheese products

Parents wanted the change but will kids accept it? That’s the question as Kraft plans to remove artificial dyes from three of its macaroni and cheese products.
The announcement comes after an online petition called for the company to rid its macaroni and cheese recipes of artificial dyes.
The company said it plans to use spices such as paprika for coloring instead.
The change will affect recipes for macaroni and cheese varieties that come in kid-friendly shapes, including the SpongeBob SquarePants, Halloween and winter shapes.
5 comments
Ven
Shouldn't have been there in the first place. They are a trip!
Jamal
America full of cry babies.
donnyd
Don't screw up the taste of my mac n cheese you clowns.
esco
I doubt they would. As you already know the cheeses we see at the store are in many colors. The coloring of foods is a stupid practice IMO and is done for greedy purposes. The practice should be curtailed.
Greg
How many of those can you buy with food stamps?