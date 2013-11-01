Kraft to remove artificial dyes from 3 mac & cheese products

Parents wanted the change but will kids accept it? That’s the question as Kraft plans to remove artificial dyes from three of its macaroni and cheese products.

The announcement comes after an online petition called for the company to rid its macaroni and cheese recipes of artificial dyes.

The company said it plans to use spices such as paprika for coloring instead.

The change will affect recipes for macaroni and cheese varieties that come in kid-friendly shapes, including the SpongeBob SquarePants, Halloween and winter shapes.