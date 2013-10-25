Lunchbreak: Roasted eggplant salad with Tuscan herb hummus dressing

Momma Cuisine

http://mommacuisine.com

Roasted Eggplant Salad with Sabra Tuscan Herb Hummus Dressing

Sabra Tuscan Herb Hummus Dressing

Ingredients:
1/3 cup Sabra Tuscan Herb Hummus
1 Tbs red wine vinegar
1 Tbs Italian parsley – finely chopped
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

Directions:
In a mixing bowl, whisk the hummus, red wine vinegar, parsley and olive oil together.
Can be kept in the fridge for up to one week.

Roasted Eggplant Salad

Ingredients:
1 Eggplant – sliced
olive oil
salt and pepper to taste
1 beef tomato (or 2 Roma tomatoes) – slice into thin wedges
1/3 cup white onions – thinly sliced
2 Tbs Italian parsley – roughly chopped

Directions:
Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Lightly coat the eggplant with olive oil, salt and pepper and roast in the oven for 15 minutes. Take the eggplant out of the oven once it’s softened and slightly browned. Let cool. Once the eggplant has cooled, cut the sliced eggplant into halves. In a large bowl, add tomatoes, onions and parsley with the eggplant. Drizzle with about 1/2 cup of the Sabra Tuscan Herb Hummus Dressing and gently toss. Serve at room temperature or cold.

