Eight people were sent to hospitals after a CTA bus crashed in the Loop this morning, police said.

The accident happened around 8:40 a.m. at Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive, police said. None of the injuries was considered life-threatening.

An EMS Plan I, which sends at least five ambulances to the scene, was called for the crash, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A CTA representative was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.