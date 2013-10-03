Illinois Rep. Mike Quigley was locked in his office with his staff while police on Capitol Hill investigated reports of shots fired.
Raw video: Ill. Rep. Quigley speaks from Capitol Hill office on shooting
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords to help introduce gun background check legislation
-
Steve King removed from committee assignments following racist comments
-
Ex-Illinois Rep. Schock to face corruption trial in June
-
How safe are Illinois elections from hackers?
-
Illinois Democrats calling for end to government shutdown
-
-
Democrats retake the House, setting up divided government
-
House passes spending bill with $5 billion for Trump’s border wall
-
Trump signals no end to shutdown: ‘You have to have a wall’
-
Indiana attorney general won’t be charged in alleged groping
-
Trump walks out of shutdown session with Dems, tweets ‘Bye-bye’
-
-
Solemn public pays tribute to Bush before dawn in Capitol Rotunda
-
Florida siblings arrested after beating grandparents over money, officials say
-
No signs of a deal to end partial government shutdown