2 charged in park shooting that injured 13, including 3-year-old

Police have charged two suspects in a South Side shooting that injured a 3-year-old boy and 12 other people.

Bryon Champ, 21, and Kewane Gatewood, 20, were charged Monday with attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Both are believed to have provided a weapon used in the shootings, but neither is believed to be the shooter.

The two men will face bond court today.

Thursday’s shooting happened in Cornell Square Park, in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

It’s believed to be in retaliation for a minor shooting injury sustained by a gang member in an earlier confrontation.

Thursday’s youngest victim, Deonta Howard, is recovering at the hospital, after being admitted in critical condition.

He’s now walking and talking, and looking forward to going home.

Deonta’s mother, Shamarah Leggett, says her son will later need reconstructive plastic surgery.