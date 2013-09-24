2 charged in park shooting that injured 13, including 3-year-old

Posted 8:17 AM, September 24, 2013, by and , Updated at 08:37AM, September 24, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Police have charged two suspects in a South Side shooting that injured a 3-year-old boy and 12 other people.

deontahowardrecovery

In this photograph taken by his mother Shamarah Leggett, gunshot victim Deonta Howard, 3, recuperates from his injuries at Mt. Sinai Hospital. (Handout)

Bryon Champ, 21, and Kewane Gatewood, 20, were charged Monday with attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Both are believed to have provided a weapon used in the shootings, but neither is believed to be the shooter.

The two men will face bond court today.

Thursday’s shooting happened in Cornell Square Park, in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

It’s believed to be in retaliation for a minor shooting injury sustained by a gang member in an earlier confrontation.

Thursday’s youngest victim, Deonta Howard, is recovering at the hospital, after being admitted in critical condition.

He’s now walking and talking, and looking forward to going home.

Deonta’s mother, Shamarah Leggett, says her son will later need reconstructive plastic surgery.

