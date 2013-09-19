Grand jury ends probe of Daley nephew; no new charges

The Chicago Police Dept and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office won’t face charges for the way they investigated David Koschman’s death.

Special prosecutor Dan Webb announced today a grand jury is done looking at both offices.

Judge steps aside in case involving Daley nephew The grand jury determined the time frame to bring counts has expired. It also found there isn’t enough evidence to go after the police department for any possible wrongdoing in 2011.

But, Richard Vanecko, nephew of former mayor Richard Daley, remains charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Vanecko’s accused of fatally punching Koschman in the spring of 2004 in the Rush St nightlife district.

Webb`s 162 page report will remain sealed until Vanecko’s trial is over.

A trial date isn’t yet set.

