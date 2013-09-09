Funeral set for Maywood toddler found in Des Plaines River

Funeral arrangements have been made for a toddler from Maywood whose body was pulled from the banks of the Des Plaines River.

Police say Bryeon Hunter vanished April 15.

His mother Lakeshia Baker and her boyfriend Michael Scott reportedly confessed they beat Bryeon to death with a belt and a coat hanger, then stuffed his body into a back pack and dropped it into the river.

Bryeon’s funeral is Friday morning at new beginnings church, at 66th and King Drive.