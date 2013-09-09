CTA service delayed for workers at new Pullman Walmart

A new Walmart Super Store years in the making is ready to open Wednesday morning in the city’s Pullman neighborhood.  The trouble is: no one can get to it easily. The CTA had broken its promise to provide  bus service to the store’s front door saying it costs too much.

Ald Anthony Beale has worked tirelessly since 2009 to get this store built.  It brought 400 jobs and commerce to a depressed area and also brings fresh groceries to an area dubbed part of the food desert.  In 2011, the CTA told Beale, “If you build it, we will come.”  So he and Walmart did, outfitting the property with bus lanes, turnarounds and stops and even making room for bus shelters.

But the CTA still wasn’t coming.  An alleged $680,000 price tag is too much to swallow.

The CTA released a statement saying, “The CTA is working actively with the developer and alderman and will implement service as soon as possible. We hope to have it up and running in the next few weeks.”

