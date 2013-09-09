Family of victims in Eisenhower wrong-way crash call for more charges

Family members who lost loved ones in the wrong way crash on the Eisenhower expressway, are calling for the suspect in the case, to be charged with more than just aggravated DUI.

Police say 20-year-old Miguel Rico was drunk Saturday morning when he drove his red Dodge minivan the wrong way on the Eisenhower Expressway.

The van was westbound in the eastbound lanes when it hit an oncoming car near Harlem Ave.

Driver Briana Resto and her friend Monica Hernandez, both from Northlake, were killed; another woman in the car, Brittney Mouzon, survived the crash.

Miguel Rico is charged with aggravated DUI.

Family members showed up at Maywood courthouse this morning, expecting Rico’s bond hearing. They were told there would be no hearing today. Instead, Rick will appear in bond court Tuesday at 26th and California.

Outside the courthouse, victims’ family members called for justice, saying it was unfair that Rico was only facing aggravated DUI charges. They’re hoping he will face stiffer charges.