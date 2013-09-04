CHICAGO AREA SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND EARLY DISMISSALS

Blackhawks give Hjalmarsson 5-year extension

Posted 9:06 AM, September 4, 2013, by and , Updated at 09:20AM, September 4, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
chi-chicago-blackhawks-niklas-hjalmarsson-2013-001

Blackhawks defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson is now under contract through the 2018-19 season. (Nuccio DiNuzzo / Chicago Tribune / May 27, 2013)

By Chris Kuc, Tribune reporter

General manager Stan Bowman has spent the last few days heading into training camp for the 2013-14 season securing the Chicago Blackhawks’ long-term future.

Two days after locking up goaltender Corey Crawford with a six-year contract extension, it was defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson’s turn. The Hawks agreed to terms with Hjalmarsson on a five-year contract extension Wednesday that will run through the end of the 2018-19 season.

The signings are a far cry from the aftermath of the Hawks’ Stanley Cup championship in 2010 when nearly half the team was gutted in a salary-cap purge.

“This has been the type of offseason we had anticipated going back,”  Bowman said. “We don’t want to go through what we did a few years back. We wanted to have some stability here.

“We’re in obviously a much better spot than we were a few years back for the simple reason we kept the majority of this group together.”

The two-time Cup-winning Hjalmarsson had five assists and was a plus-10 during the Hawks’ 23-game run to the ’13 Cup. During the regular season, the Eksjo, Sweden, native had two goals and eight assists while developing into a solid defender who isn’t afraid to lay a big hit or block shots.
Hjalmarsson, 26, has nine goals and 47 assists in 306 career regular-season games after being drafted by the Hawks in the fourth round (108th overall) in the 2005 NHL entry draft.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment