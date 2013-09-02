CHICAGO AREA SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND EARLY DISMISSALS

Search continues for escaped convict

Posted 12:22 PM, September 2, 2013, by and , Updated at 12:37PM, September 2, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

U.S. marshals, Illinois Corrections Department officers and local police are continuing the search today for an inmate who escaped from a prison in downstate Illinois.

Jared Carter was cutting grass outside the walls of the Robinson Correctional Center last Friday when officials say he walked away from a prison work crew.

Carter is six feet tall, he weighs 210 pounds, and he has close-cropped blond hair, a goatee, and tattoos on his neck.  Officials do not believe he is armed but they say he may be dangerous.

Carter is serving time for burglary convictions in Bond and Madison Counties.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s