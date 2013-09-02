Search continues for escaped convict

U.S. marshals, Illinois Corrections Department officers and local police are continuing the search today for an inmate who escaped from a prison in downstate Illinois.

Jared Carter was cutting grass outside the walls of the Robinson Correctional Center last Friday when officials say he walked away from a prison work crew.

Carter is six feet tall, he weighs 210 pounds, and he has close-cropped blond hair, a goatee, and tattoos on his neck. Officials do not believe he is armed but they say he may be dangerous.

Carter is serving time for burglary convictions in Bond and Madison Counties.