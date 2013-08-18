How to Mount a Large Flat Screen TV

A flat screen TV is the key to home entertainment. Making sure you mount it securely is the key to keeping it that way. Our expert Sean Buino provides step-by-step instructions on how to make sure you’re ready for the big game (whatever it may be):

Supplies:

TV Mount

TV

Stud finder

Drill

Phillips head screwdriver

Level

Socket Wrench

Step-by-Step

Attach brackets to TV and detach from base Locate and mark studs Determine TV location Mark and pre-drill holes Attach mount with lag screws Hook TV brackets to mount

This project has a difficulty level of moderate and will take around an hour. The cost ranges from $30-$400+