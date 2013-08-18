How to Mount a Large Flat Screen TV

A flat screen TV is the key to home entertainment. Making sure you mount it securely is the key to keeping it that way. Our expert Sean Buino provides step-by-step instructions on how to make sure you’re ready for the big game (whatever it may be):
Supplies:
- TV Mount
- TV
- Stud finder
- Drill
- Phillips head screwdriver
- Level
- Socket Wrench
Step-by-Step
- Attach brackets to TV and detach from base
- Locate and mark studs
- Determine TV location
- Mark and pre-drill holes
- Attach mount with lag screws
- Hook TV brackets to mount
This project has a difficulty level of moderate and will take around an hour. The cost ranges from $30-$400+