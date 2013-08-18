CHICAGO AREA SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND EARLY DISMISSALS

How to Mount a Large Flat Screen TV

A flat screen TV is the key to home entertainment. Making sure you mount it securely is the key to keeping it that way. Our expert Sean Buino provides step-by-step instructions on how to make sure you’re ready for the big game (whatever it may be):

Supplies:

  • TV Mount
  • TV
  • Stud finder
  • Drill
  • Phillips head screwdriver
  • Level
  • Socket Wrench

Step-by-Step

  1. Attach brackets to TV and detach from base
  2. Locate and mark studs
  3. Determine TV location
  4. Mark and pre-drill holes
  5. Attach mount with lag screws
  6. Hook TV brackets to mount

This project has a difficulty level of moderate and will take around an hour. The cost ranges from $30-$400+

